Frederic Forrest, 'Apocalypse Now' Actor, Dead at 86

Oscar-nominated actor Frederic Forrest, best known for The Rose and his memorable performance in Apocalypse Now, has died at 86. According to Variety, his death was confirmed by his sister, Ginger Jackson and first reported by The Rose co-star Bette Midler.

"The great and beloved Frederic Forrest has died," Midler wrote. "Thank you to all of his fans and friends for all their support these last few months. He was a remarkable actor, and a brilliant human being, and I was lucky to have him in my life. He was at peace."

Forrest was born in 1936 in Waxahachie, Texas, and studied at Texas Christian University, later receiving a distinguished alumni award, according to Variety. He would eventually move to Hollywood and earn a Golden Globe nomination for his first screen role in 1973's When the Legends Die.

His career would feature a lot of work with director Francis Ford Coppola, lending to his eventual casting in Apocalypse Now in 1979. Forrest would work with Coppola on One From the Heart, The Conversation, Hammett, and Tucker: The Man and His Dream. Coppola shared a statement on the actor's passing soon after the news broke.

"Freddie Forrest was a sweet, much beloved person, a wonderful actor and a good friend," The Godfather director wrote. "His loss is heartbreaking to me."

Frederic Forrest, Actor in 'Apocalypse Now,' 'The Rose,' Dies at 86 https://t.co/IMqnqxrQv8 — Variety (@Variety) June 24, 2023

Away from Coppola, Forrest also appeared in Falling Down with Michael Douglas, The Missouri Breaks with Jack Nicholson and Marlon Brando, The Two Jakes with Nicholson again, Point Blank with Mickey Rourke, and Valley Girl featuring Nicholas Cage. Forrest was also no stranger to television roles, appearing in the Western epic Lonesome Dove alongside Tommy Lee Jones and Apocalypse Now co-star Robert Duvall.

The actor was married twice, with his second marriage being to Taxi star Marilu Henner from 1980-1982. He had no children and is survived by his sister and her husband, David, his niece and nephew, and a few other younger relations. Rest in peace.