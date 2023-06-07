Frankie Muniz's Latest Tweet Has Fans Very Concerned

Frankie Muniz sparked some recently sparked concern among fans. The Malcolm In the Middle alum set off alarm bells when he took to Twitter on Sunday, June 4 to reveal he's been having some trouble sleeping, the actor sharing with fans, "I really haven't slept in a week."

While it is unclear if Muniz, 37, was exaggerating, his fans were quick to send him support. Replying to the post, one person wrote," hoping you're doing OK man," with somebody else writing, "Praying for ya buddy." Several people encouraged Muniz to "take care of yourself," with another adding, "Hope you're able to get some rest soon! Take care of yourself!!" Another person suggested that Muniz "try banana tea – It's pretty rotten, but it's the best sleep you'll ever have!"

I really haven't slept in a week. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) June 4, 2023

Muniz did not share what was keeping him up at night, but it has been a pretty busy time for the star. In a follow-up tweet, Muniz wrote that the current movie he is filming, which he did not name, "truly has my emotions all over the map both on and off set. I'm so passionate about this film and hope to give you all something insanely entertaining. I'm giving it my all."

The actor currently has several projects in the works, according to his IMDb profile which notes that the upcoming title Half Baked 2 is in post-production and Reaper's Night is in pre-production. Deadline also reported in May that Muniz, as well as The Flash actress Violett Beane, were cast in Robert Rippberger's upcoming sci-fi thriller Renner. The film, which Deadline reported is set to begin production this summer, "follows a computer genius of the same name, played by Muniz, as he looks to court his neighbor Jamie (Beane) with the help of an AI he develops named Salenus – only to realize, a bit too late, that he accidentally programmed his manipulative mother into it."

Muniz is also embarking on new ventures outside of acting. It was announced in January that the actor would race the No. 30 Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing and compete for the NASCAR-owned ARCA Menards Series championship. In a statement, the actor said, "ever since childhood, it's been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR, and it was important for me to partner with a team that aligned with my long-term objectives and vision, while providing every opportunity imaginable to grow mentally and physically as a full-time race car driver." Muniz made his debut at Daytona International Speedway in February.