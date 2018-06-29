Another Frail Johnny Depp Photo Has Fans Worried After It Hits the Internet

Fans of Johnny Depp are growing increasingly worried after another photo surfaced showing the Pirates of the Caribbean star looking incredibly frail.

Fans are growing worried that something is wrong with their beloved Captain Jack Sparrow after a new image surfaced showing actor Johnny Depp appearing pale, think, and sickly while on tour with his rock band Hollywood Vampires in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Posing with a woman in the image, fans were quick to state their concern over Depp’s drastic change in appearance.

“OMG..WILL BE PRAYING..HE’S SOOO THIN!!!” one fan commented.

“I’m praying for Johnny that he is ok & this is for a movie. 🙏 If not and he’s in fact sick he’s vin my deepest prayers as well. Come on handsome u can do this if ur sick!!” commented another person.

“I would not have recognized him,” one person wrote.

Others proposed that the only reason that Depp appears to be ill is due to his shaved head and facial hair.

“The first time I shaved after people only seeing me with facial hair (and hair on my head, I shaved my head too) everyone thought I was sick and dying,” one person commented.

“It’s because he has shaved his facial hair off and partially shaved his head, if he hadn’t of done that he would look like the johnny we are used to seeing, and so what if his lost a bit of weight? Just because someone decides to lose a few and change their look a bit doesn’t mean the person is sick, the focus of the facial hair is no longer there so it makes his face look thinner, thats all it is,” another person wrote.

Worry over the 54-year-old’s health was first sparked after several images surfaced showing Depp posing with fans at the Four Seasons hotel in St. Petersburg, Russia. As the images were shared online, many pointed out that the actor appeared “ill” and “too skinny.”

However, one theory suggests that Depp’s sudden transformation is all in the name of an upcoming movie role. It would not be the first time that Depp had drastically altered his appearance for a new role, the actor transforming into Captain Jack Sparrow for the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and The Mad Hatter in Alice in Wonderland.

Currently, Depp even has several films in post-production or still filming, including City of Lies, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald, London Fields, Richard Says Goodbye, and The Invisible Man.