Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Accused of Racism After Mixing up 2 Black Guests’ Names

Fox News host and Tucker Carlson replacement Laura Ingraham recently found herself making an embarrassing mistake on-air, making light of the error afterward and then spreading it around a bit. According to The Daily Mail, during a segment featuring a graphic of Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis and Ingraham confusing her for New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The 61-year-old host addressed her confusion on-air and used the “anti-Trump” angle in an effort to save face.

“Earlier in the Angle, we accidentally showed a graphic that had a photo of another vicious anti-Trump figure, Letitia James, when we were talking about Fani Willis,” Ingraham said. “So that was our mistake, but they both hate Trump.”

Folks online were quick to call out Ingraham for the confusion, noting that she has previously made the same mistake before and that Fox News sometimes causes confusion between its own blonde hosts.

“Laura Ingraham keeps misidentifying photos of Black people because she thinks they all look the same,” one user wrote. “Like the blonde women with sleeveless dresses and too much makeup who work for Fox News.”

