Former ‘View’ Co-Host Rosie O’Donnell’s Daughter Chelsea Welcomes Baby Girl

Rosie O’Donnell is officially a grandmother!

The actress, comedian, and former The View co-host announced via her Twitter account Wednesday that her 21-year-old daughter Chelsea has welcomed a baby girl named Skylar Rose with her boyfriend, Jacob Bourassa.

“my daughter chels – jake – and skylar rose my first grandchild !!!” O’Donnell captioned the photo of the newly expanded family of three.

O’Donnell shared several more snaps of the newborn following the initial announcement. In one photo, simply captioned “nana & skylar,” the comedian cradled her sleeping granddaughter in her arms as she flashed a smile at the camera.

O’Donnell and her daughter have notably had a tumultuous relationship. After Bourassa announced Chelsea’s pregnancy in Facebook post in June, writing “loves of my life can’t wait to meet my little one,” Chelsea expressed in a September interview with the Daily Mail that she did not wish for her mother to be a part of her child’s life.

“I’ve always wanted a family and I’m looking forward to it. But Rosie will not be in my child’s life — and no, I do not feel sad about that to be honest,” she told the outlet. “Rosie and I don’t have a relationship any more. I don’t think it can ever be mended. I really don’t think there is any hope for our relationship.”

O’Donnell and Chelsea’s relationship seemed to suffer after Chelsea ran away in 2015 at the age of 17. When she was found weeks later at her then-boyfriend’s home, she claimed that her mother had kicked her out.

The incident led to a back-and-forth public feud between the two that made headlines, becoming even more complicated after Chelsea announced her pregnancy.

Despite her claims that she had no intention of involving her mother in her baby’s life, tensions between them seemed to soften over time, with sources claiming that in the weeks following the pregnancy announcement, O’Donnell and Chelsea had found common ground and were working towards healing their relationship.

Chelsea was adopted by Rosie and then-wife Kelli Carpenter as a baby. Prior to entering into a relationship with Bourassa, Chelsea had been married to Nick Alliegro, whom she met in 2015 at a Dunkin’ Donuts. They divorced after two years of marriage.