Former 'SNL' Star Angers People With 'Second Amendment' Response to Third COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

Rob Schneider is once again drawing the ire of the internet due to his personal beliefs. The SNL alum posted to Twitter on Saturday in response to a headline asking, "is it already time for a 3rd COVID-19 shot?" With that, Schneider responded with an eye-opening remark.

"Just say no, and keep saying no," Schneider wrote. "Over Half of the US population is continuing to say no to this unapproved experimental gene therapy! 'My body, my choice!'" He closed his message with a hashtag saying, "2nd Amendment is for This." The implication seems to be Schneider is pressing for people to take arms to avoid any more vaccinations or booster shots for COVID-19.

It is safe to say that many on Twitter didn't take kindly to the latest from Schneider, sharing their opinions in turn. "Is comedic actor Rob Schneider suggesting Americans shoot COVID-19 with guns rather than simply get the safe and effective vaccines developed to help protect themselves and their communities," one user wrote. "on one hand 99.2% of people who died of COVID in the US in the month of june were unvaccinated. on the other hand, rob schneider and austin aries told me the vaccine was bad. this is a real tough call for me, the dumbest idiot," another added, referencing former WWE star Austin Aries in relation.

As many quickly noted, the CDC determined the COVID-19 vaccines on the market have all been deemed safe by the CDC. It also neglects to point out that Donald Trump was the president at the time when the vaccines were being created, undermining the political spin we've seen with vaccine coverage.

Schneider followed his initial tweet with another response once he became a trending topic. It didn't have the threat of any gun violence, but it does hold the same sentiment toward vaccination.

If you're surprised Rob Schneider is a seriously reality-challenged anti-vaxxer, a lot of us have known, for a long, long time. https://t.co/CWMyKOnxF9 — Phil Plait (@BadAstronomer) July 10, 2021

"We should never abandon our liberal principles and international stance on body autonomy, free informed choice and human rights, and support unprecedented coercion of professional health workers, patients and people to have experimental treatments with limited safety data," The SNL alum's post read. "This and the policies that go with it are more of a danger to our society than anything we have faced during this last year."

Responses to Schneider continue to be divided and heated, which should be expected at this point. Everybody is unhappy and desperate not to get sick, but for what?