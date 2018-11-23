Former High-Ranking Scientologist Was ‘Ordered’ to Break up Tom Cruise and Wife Nicole Kidman

A former high-ranking Scientologist claimed in the 2015 HBO documentary Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, that he was told to “facilitate” the break-up of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise.

In the film, director Alex Gibney claimed the Church of Scientology used several tactics to push Cruise to divorce Kidman. The celebrity power couple was married from 1990 to 2001, and during that time, Scientology officials feared Cruise was being led astray from the controversial religion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Marty Rathbun, who was once the second-highest ranking official in Scientology until he left in 2004, claimed in the film that Scientology leader David Miscavige was suspicious of Kidman because her father, the late Antony Kidman, was a clinical psychologist, notes The Daily Beast.

Since Scientology is strongly opposed to psychiatry, Kidman was considered a “Potential Trouble Source,” or “a person who is in some way connected to and being adversely affected by a suppressive person.”

Rathbun claimed Cruise would go radio silent on Scientologists, particularly from 1992 to 2001, and while he was filming Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut with Kidman. Miscavige grew angry, so he assigned Rathbun to watch over the couple.

“I had to facilitate the breakup with Nicole Kidman,” Rathbun told Gibney.

At this point, Rathburn claims Scientology grew more aggressive when it came to ending Cruise’s marriage. They wiretapped Kidman’s phone and started monitoring Cruise’s every move. Rathburn claims Cruise’s adopted children with Kidman, Connor and Isabella, were “re-educated” so they would sice with Cruise in a custody battle.

After the divorce, Cruise became more active in Scientology. He later married Katie Holmes in 2006, but that marriage ended in divorce six years later.

Kidman and Cruise were not interviewed for Gibney’s film, which was based on Lawrence Wright’s book. At the time of its release, Scientology launched a campaign against the film, unsuccessfully trying to block it.

Cruise was also married to Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990. Rathbun claimed in a 2012 interview with Vanity Fair that he played a role in ending that marriage, too.

“There were allegations and counter-allegations about fidelity, but the central problem was Nicole did not want to deal with Scientology,” Rathbun said at the time. “I participated in the Mimi divorce and in the Nic divorce. Both women got cold on Miscavige. He was integral to the breakup of the marriages.”

Kidman recently confirmed in an interview with Australia’s Who Magazine that both children she shares with Cruise are still Scientologists.

“They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions,” Kidman said. “They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”

Cruise remains a major member of the Church. In a recent interview with the Daily Beast, Leah Remini claimed Cruise even took part in some of the Church’s abusive practices.

Photo credit: Terry McGinnis/WireImage/Getty Images