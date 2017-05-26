Former ‘Property Wars’ Star Scott Menaged Arrested After Fraud Investigation

Property Wars star Scott Menaged has been arrested for wire fraud and other charges after an investigation by the Department of Homeland Security, E! News reports.

According to court documents obtained by the news outlet, two other men and a woman were indicted on a variety of counts, including conspiracy to defraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

In the indictment, officials allege that the plaintiffs “did knowingly and intentionally devise a scheme and artifice to defraud, and to obtain money by means of false and fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises, namely by electronically submitting false and fraudulent credit applications to Synchrony Financial in the names of individuals whose identities had been stolen.”

The reality star hasn’t commented on the charges.

The Discovery series followed a group of men who bid to buy foreclosed homes without being able to look inside. After two seasons, the reality show aired its final episode in August of 2013.

Menaged was one of the real estate buyers on the show.

