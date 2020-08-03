Former 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Producer Slams 'Toxic Host', 'Culture of Fear'

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is taking a lot of heat these days. Former employees have anonymously come forward alleging the work environment on the popular daytime series was not as heartwarming as some may have thought, however one person is now going on record. Former producer Hedda Muskat is the first to have their name stated publicly and is accusing Ellen DeGeneres of being a "toxic host."

Muskat, joined the show in 2003 when the series was still in development, telling The Wrap, according to Us Weekly, there was a "culture of fear" from the very beginning. The former producer claims that executive producer Ed Glavin added to the harsh work environment when one day he just yelled himself red in the face at a staffer. "He just went off on them," she said. "His whole face turned red. [...] We were stunned," adding, "I had never seen this before."

Muskat has experience working on both The Howie Mandel Show and The Martin Short Show saying she has "never been around a toxic host" before. The day that Glavin allegedly went off on the employee, she says DeGeneres was the only one laughing as she stood in support for that type of behavior. "She crossed her legs up on the chair and she said, 'Well, I guess every production needs their dog,' and from then we knew. Ed was going to be the barking dog — her dog. You could just see everybody's faces go stiff. We're professionals; we're adults. We don't need a dog to get us to do our jobs. [...] She was the only one giggling."

The former employee only worked on the show for one year and was let go unexpectedly just days before winning her first Emmy. "They call me in and Ed says, 'Congratulations on the nomination. We really appreciate what you've done, but we no longer need your services,'" she explained saying that she was given the reasoning that the show would be going "in a different direction."

An investigation was opened by WarnerMedia after several people came forward to complain about the host and the show's work environment. This stirred up rumors and questions on whether the show will continue or be canceled, but according to current executive producer, Andy Lassner, the show isn't going anywhere. However, "Replace Ellen" started trending on Twitter, showing that fans are unpleased with all of the recent allegations finding it hard to support a host who potentially creates a toxic work environment.