'Replace Ellen' Trends on Twitter Amid Show Controversy
As the controversy surrounding long-time talk show host Ellen DeGeneres builds, "Replace Ellen" began trending on Twitter Monday morning. The new Twitter trend came as rumors surfaced that DeGeneres was considering stepping down from her talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Controversy surrounding DeGeneres has been ongoing for weeks, having first begun after numerous allegations arose that despite her friendly demeanor on her talk show, she is "mean" to those around her. WarnerMedia has even launched an investigation The Ellen DeGeneres Show's executive producers after multiple former Ellen employees told BuzzFeed News that there is a "toxic" workplace culture. Those staffers alleged they faced intimidation, and racism from upper management during their time at the show, with some later telling the outlet that they also faced sexual harassment and misconduct from executive producers as well.
As the controversy continued through the weekend following DeGernes' apology on Thursday, renewed calls for DeGeneres to be replaced with a different host were sparked on social media. Using the "Replace Ellen" hashtag, social media users slammed the host and also offered up their suggestions on who could best replace her. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
#ReplaceEllen with @EllenPage huh good idea right?! pic.twitter.com/hlhw2DXwll— Jordan Mickens (@MickensJordan) August 3, 2020
#ReplaceEllen with Sean Evans. He’s such a respectful guy and his show is both inventive and entertaining. Give #HotOnes a TV spot! pic.twitter.com/rLmmGl4fqs— Alex_Hitt (@AlexHitt2000) August 3, 2020
#ReplaceEllen with someone who is actually a good representation for queers and lesbians. Someone who treats their guests, staff, and managers with respect. pic.twitter.com/zotzpbrqnu— Finny the homo 🏳️🌈 (@Shooketh_Artist) August 3, 2020
This picture made us wonder and now we know why #ReplaceEllen pic.twitter.com/C7GwN660Nu— Marion Cobretti (@crassiux) August 3, 2020
#ReplaceEllen is trending while Ellen is just at home like pic.twitter.com/9lXRJXMb3x— 🔊 ➐ (@speakeronloud) August 3, 2020
replace ellen with her long lost twin.— hannah²⁸◟̽◞̽ loves lou (@ohhoneylou) August 3, 2020
no one will know the difference :)#ReplaceEllen pic.twitter.com/87gs3ApCxa
THE WAY WE ALL PRETENDED SHE FELL OFF A ROOF AND DIED AND NOW WERE TRYING TO GET HER FIRED- #ReplaceEllen pic.twitter.com/CjwCzYv95X— allie🦋 (@uncomfyallie) August 3, 2020
This beautiful woman seriously needs her own talk show. I love her so much ❤#ReplaceEllen #nailedit pic.twitter.com/UfyKordcHN— Mackenzie 🌹 (@mshaas051816) August 3, 2020
#ReplaceEllen Imagine if they gave Michelle Obama the spot. pic.twitter.com/TNpLu2pSbY— Simon Gloom (@simongloom) August 3, 2020
When I saw #ReplaceEllen is trending #StopIt pic.twitter.com/JNiBGMgz0X— Jeremiah 😷 (@JerryPistons15) August 3, 2020
#ReplaceEllen with #BillBurr...so he can tell all of the guests and the audience to “just shut up” pic.twitter.com/tgVwyOOHq7— 🥀 Undead Bill Clinton (@UndeadBill) August 3, 2020
#ReplaceEllen with @TiffanyHaddish TIFFANY HADDISH!!— Jake lmao (@maysj4666) August 3, 2020
Replace Ellen with Penny Wise. The staff would at least know what their getting. It’s a lateral move. #ReplaceEllen pic.twitter.com/ubpMBoSNzA— Cookie (@krazycaregiver) August 3, 2020
Only person I would be willing to take this place is @TheKalenAllen #ReplaceEllen Not sure if I want to see Ellen go or believe what’s going on just yet BUT Kalen is obviously the choice. pic.twitter.com/hv8S0Q3I7A— Rachel Blais (@rachelblais_) August 3, 2020