'Replace Ellen' Trends on Twitter Amid Show Controversy

As the controversy surrounding long-time talk show host Ellen DeGeneres builds, "Replace Ellen" began trending on Twitter Monday morning. The new Twitter trend came as rumors surfaced that DeGeneres was considering stepping down from her talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Controversy surrounding DeGeneres has been ongoing for weeks, having first begun after numerous allegations arose that despite her friendly demeanor on her talk show, she is "mean" to those around her. WarnerMedia has even launched an investigation The Ellen DeGeneres Show's executive producers after multiple former Ellen employees told BuzzFeed News that there is a "toxic" workplace culture. Those staffers alleged they faced intimidation, and racism from upper management during their time at the show, with some later telling the outlet that they also faced sexual harassment and misconduct from executive producers as well.

As the controversy continued through the weekend following DeGernes' apology on Thursday, renewed calls for DeGeneres to be replaced with a different host were sparked on social media. Using the "Replace Ellen" hashtag, social media users slammed the host and also offered up their suggestions on who could best replace her. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.