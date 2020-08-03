The Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer Andy Lassner has weighed in on the future of the series as an investigation continues into the allegedly "toxic" workplace environment behind the scenes of the daytime talk show. As the public awaits the results of an internal investigation into the show ordered by WarnerMedia, Lassner seemed confident that the show wouldn't be going anywhere.

"Me: I really think 2020 is gonna turn around and start getting better," he wrote on Twitter on July 30. "2020: Lol, I’m gonna make your bed the epicenter." With Lassner's post about the way the year had gone attracting attention from his followers, one user responded their hopes that "if the Ellen show goes off the air... you are able to find employment quickly.” Lassner replied, "Nobody is going off the air."

Nobody is going off the air.

And #GoKingsGo — andy lassner (@andylassner) July 30, 2020

In a statement last week, WarnerBros. said that in the initial stages of the investigation, dozens of former and current employees had been interviewed, and that the network was "disappointed that the primary findings of the investigation indicated some deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management." The media company added that several "staffing changes" and and other "appropriate measures" will be made to "address the issues that have been raised."

DeGeneres herself addressed the workplace environment in a lengthy memo to staff Thursday, shifting blame for what was reported onto her executive producers. "On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect," the daytime host wrote. "Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show."

"My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that," she continued, adding that as her talk show and other media endeavors have grown "exponentially," she has "not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done." The comedian wrote that "clearly some didn’t," and promised that these things "will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again."