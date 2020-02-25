Jenna Jameson Blames ‘Hormones’ for Weight Gain Struggles While on Keto Diet

Jenna Jameson shared another update on her keto diet journey, revealing her hormones are playing a “huge part” in her fluctuating weight. In a new Instagram post, the model said she is losing weight again slowly. In December 2019, Jameson revealed she gained 20 pounds during a hiatus from the diet.

“Long awaited but quite anti climatic [keto] update,” Jameson wrote on Sunday, alongside a photo showing off her figure. “I am losing slowly slowly. I’m now 14 lbs down but I’ve been fluctuating. I think hormones are playing a huge part. I’m still breastfeeding and recently got my period back after 3 years.”

“So I feel up and down, hot flashes galore and in need of all things salty,” she continued. “Moral of the story, give yourself grace, it’s a marathon not a sprint! Love you guys.”

Jameson’s fans are used to frequent updates on her keto diet journey. In a December Instagram post, she revealed she took a beak from keto and gained back 20 pounds.

“Confession. I’ve gained 20 pounds. Ugh,” she wrote on Dec. 5. “I decided to take a break from [keto] and live my best carby life. The weight came back fast and furious. I know a lot of people are quitting keto because it’s hard to maintain and after a year and a half I concur. Not sure if I’m going to go back full force or just calorie count. What are your thoughts? Love you guys!”

However, she revealed on Feb. 7 that she lost 10 pounds, although she is not strictly sticking to the keto diet.

“Officially 10 pounds down,” she wrote at the time. “My weight loss is definitely going slower since I’m not going balls out on ultra low carb. I’m allowing myself to have certain things like, low carb bread, some fruit,and the occasional bowl of seafood tan tan noodle soup.”

On Jan. 3, Jameson, 45, said she weighed 153 pounds and was hoping to lose 30 pounds this year.

“It’s time to take off 30 pounds!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m slowly edging back into [intermittent fasting] but I’m ravenous because I’ve truly been eating everything and anything. I’m super excited to show everyone progress pics!”

Jameson revealed she was stating a keto diet in Mach 2018, a year after she and fiancé Lior Bitton welcomed their daughter Batel Lu. She is also mom to 10-year-old twins Jesse and Journey from her relationship with Tito Ortiz.

The keto diet includes foods that are low in carbohydrates and high in fat content, reports Healthline. By focusing on high-fat, low-carb foods, the body goes into a metabolic state known as ketosis, which makes the body more efficient in burning fat for energy. Some celebrities, including Jameson, Kourtney Kardashian and Vinny Guadagnino have said the diet helped them lose weight.

