Floyd Levine, Guest Star on Numerous Classic TV Shows, Dead at 93

Prolific character actor Floyd Levine has died. He was 93.

His death this Sunday was announced by his daughter-in-law Tracy Robbins in an Instagram post.

“He was surrounded by his beautiful family (and probably wishing someone would bring him a martini),” she wrote. “The best father-in-law, grandpa and all-around jokester, Floyd loved Frank Sinatra, classic films and making everyone laugh.”

“I will miss his humor, his stories, and his F bombs that Stella made a lot of money off of! Here’s to my forever Brooklyn boy, Floyd, may the martinis be cold and the Sinatra songs never end!,” she continued. “I would like to think there’s a casting call in heaven, and you showed up early, script in hand. I will miss him dearly, but i know he’s making the angels laugh already… And yes….you always did it your way to the very end.”

Born in 1932 in New York City, Levine was a cab driver with acting dreams that began his career with bit parts as a cop in famous movies like Super Fly, Death Wish, and Dog Day Afternoon.

After moving his family to Los Angeles in 1979, he appeared in countless TV shows, including Columbo, Quincy, M.E., Police Squad!, Three’s Company, The A-Team, The Dukes of Hazzard, Head of the Class, Hill Street Blues, Hart to Hart, Charlie’s Angels, The Love Boat, and Archie Bunker’s Place.

His son, Brian Robbins, began an acting career in 1988. Like his father, he starred in many TV shows and films, before becoming a director of movies like Good Burger (which Levine also starred in) and eventually creating some of Nickelodeon’s biggest shows of the 90s, like All That and Cousin Skeeter.

Robbins turned his skill as a writer/director into an executive role at Paramount, and worked his way up the the company’s ranks all the way to being the CEO, a role he held until the company’s merger with Skydance earlier this month.

In addition to his famous son, Levine is survived by his daughter Sheryl, his son Marc, and several grandchildren.