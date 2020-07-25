Fleetwood Mac Fans Mourn the Death of Co-Founder, Guitarist, Peter Green
Music fans are mourning Peter Green, a guitarist and founding member of Fleetwood Mac, who passed away at the age of 73. According to The Sun, he died peacefully in his sleep. Green's family further confirmed the news with a statement through Swan Turton Lawyers, saying, "It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep."
When fans heard the news on Saturday morning, they responded with an outpouring of support for Green's family. They offered condolences and proclaimed that they would pray for healing. Others reflected upon Green's impact on the music industry. The guitarist was one of eight members of Fleetwood Mac, but drummer Mick Fleetwood said that there would be no band without Green. Many fans agreed with this sentiment as they posted tributes to the late music icon.
As a guitar player myself, I'm profoundly sad. As well as being a terrific blues guitarist, he had a great singing voice. Pitch perfect. Massively under appreciated musician.— Stiltonrind. (@stiltonrind) July 25, 2020
I love Peter Green, always thought Fleetwood Mac should have changed their name when he left.— Chrysha (@chrysha22) July 25, 2020
This man is one of my favourite artists and It grieves me sorely that he has passed away. RIP, Peter Green! A true talent! pic.twitter.com/Vwyzl4m9Uw— Janet Bouzouik (@FannyJan123) July 25, 2020
Genius at the heart of early Fleetwood Mac. Leaves a legacy of wonderful songs and guitar melodies. Peter Green was the 1960s. RIP and fly like an albatross.— Jake James #FBPE #NotMyPM #RejoinEU (@MFIJake) July 25, 2020
Rest in peace sir 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/5NMgy0Mi4H— Melvin (@mtkigz1) July 25, 2020
Very sad news. Peter Green was a guitar genius and a great songwriter. I much prefer the early bluesy Fleetwood Mac material to the later incarnation.— Percy RIP, Gracie and Giselle (@Percifer) July 25, 2020
Ohhhh no. The main bloodline that started the Mac. One of the best blues guitar players - EVER. 💔🎸— Nancy Smith (@Srfgypc) July 25, 2020
Me too! 💔— Deborah Wylde (@flamingyam) July 25, 2020
Massive loss to music industry, Peter Green passed away in his sleep aged 73. #FleetwoodMac #RIPPeterGreen— Alf Love (@alf_love47) July 25, 2020
peter green was a terribly underrated guitarist and songwriter, and without him we wouldn't have fleetwood mac. rest in peace, peter pic.twitter.com/L7ysYKtHsi— may (@fullmoonfver) July 25, 2020
Gutted .. R.I.P. Peter Green .. awesome guitarist .. huge loss .. 😢❤️🎸💔🕊️ #guitarist #PeterGreen https://t.co/0a0OyqB6zF— Beki Brindle Scala (@bekibrindle) July 25, 2020
Rip to a legend Peter Green pic.twitter.com/5KQU8m0pqN— Cassandra K (@KruperRhiannon) July 25, 2020
RIP #PeterGreen. Albatross, Man of the world and Oh Well are still amazing songs today.— ZJHanna (@zalbeir) July 25, 2020
#RIP to the amazingly talented #PeterGreen 🎸🎼 #legend 🤍 pic.twitter.com/j1DvDjBF87— Sarah B (@SarahVB71) July 25, 2020