Fleetwood Mac Fans Mourn the Death of Co-Founder, Guitarist, Peter Green

Music fans are mourning Peter Green, a guitarist and founding member of Fleetwood Mac, who passed away at the age of 73. According to The Sun, he died peacefully in his sleep. Green's family further confirmed the news with a statement through Swan Turton Lawyers, saying, "It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep."

When fans heard the news on Saturday morning, they responded with an outpouring of support for Green's family. They offered condolences and proclaimed that they would pray for healing. Others reflected upon Green's impact on the music industry. The guitarist was one of eight members of Fleetwood Mac, but drummer Mick Fleetwood said that there would be no band without Green. Many fans agreed with this sentiment as they posted tributes to the late music icon.