Flavor Flav: Major Update on Public Enemy Rapper’s Domestic Violence Case

Flavor Flav can breathe a sigh of relief in his domestic violence charge from October. TMZ reports that he’s taken a plea deal to a lesser charge and is ready to move on from the ordeal. His misdemeanor domestic battery charge was dropped. Instead, Flav pled no contest to one count of coercion. He has to pay a fine of $640 and will not serve any jail time. The Public Enemy member’s lawyers, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, spoke exclusively to TMZ about the plea. “Today the domestic violence charge against Mr. William Drayton (Flavor Flav) was dismissed,” they said. “Mr. Drayton acknowledged the nonviolent act of grabbing a phone during the incident in question, a misdemeanor, and the case was closed by the court.”

David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld added: “Mr. Drayton and his family are grateful to bring an amicable close to this matter and appreciate everyone’s support as he continues his one-year journey of sobriety.” The former VH1 reality star was arrested in October in Nevada after cops got a call about a domestic incident at his home. He allegedly pressed his finger against the alleged victim’s nose, threw her down, and grabbed a phone out of her hand. The victim is said to be a woman Flav was dating and shares a child with.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The plea deal in the domestic violence case comes just a day after the hype man walked away unscathed from a near-fatal incident. A boulder from a nearby cliff crashed into Flav’s car and caused him to veer off the road. He was driving from Las Vegas to L.A. at the time of the crash.

Flav suffered no physical injuries. His team later called AAA to retrieve the totaled car. His rep also said that the rapper is “super grateful to be alive” and that “God is good.” “Thank God he survived and is okay, although a bit emotionally shaken up,” the rep told PEOPLE.

It’s not his first car accident. Nearly a decade ago, Flav got into a car accident in Vegas and also walked away with no injuries. In that accident, a car crashed into his escalade.