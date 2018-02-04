First Photo of Kylie Jenner’s Baby Revealed

Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner announced she gave birth to her first child and giving fans a glimpse of her little wonder.

Jenner announced the birth of her daughter on Feb. 4 with an accompanying video message shared to her official YouTube channel.

In the video, highlighting intimate family moments and accounts from friends of Jenner, the 20-year-old can be seen documenting her pregnancy over the course of nine months. Near the end of the video, we see a bit of her first child and learn they came into the world, 8 pounds, 9 ounces and born Feb. 1 at 4:43 p.m. PT.

The makeup mogul and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their first child on Feb. 1, with Jenner first confirming the news herself on Instagram, and explaining why she kept her pregnancy under wraps.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” she wrote.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she said. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

Jenner’s mother also took to social media to share her thoughts about her youngest daughter’s first born, writing, “”God is SO good!! I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family. We are blessed beyond belief!”