First Photo of Justin Timberlake Leaks After He Released Public Apology to Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake appeared glum when stepping out in his first public appearance since he released an apology to his wife, Jessica Biel, earlier this week addressing the hand-holding drama with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the actor was seen still wearing his wedding ring, something that recent photos have seen him without, as he walked about New Orleans during a break in filming.

Timberlake’s name has been all the buzz in headlines ever since he and Wainwright were spotted getting cozy at The Absinthe House in the Big Easy. Reportedly enjoying a night out with a group of others, photographs were snapped of Timberlake and Wainwright holding hands beneath the table, Wainwright also seen resting her hand on his thigh. Video also showed Timberlake draping his arm around the actress’ waist.

While fans and media sites speculated what the incident could mean for Timberlake’s marriage, and whether or not the gesture signaled any deeper feelings for his co-star, Timberlake on Wednesday released a public apology to set the record straight.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” his post began. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar.”

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better,” he added. “This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

“I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it,” he ended his post.

At this time, Biel has not responded to the apology, nor has she publicly addressed the scandal. The actress has remained in Los Angeles as her husband continues filming on Palmer. According to sources, Biel “has no plans to visit the New Orleans set,” and Timberlake “is trying to take it one day at a time” as things between them are “very intense.”