‘Fire Country’ Star Undergoes Emergency Surgery

An actress reveals she “almost died” and had spend four nights in a hospital’s intensive care unit earlier in July.

On July 11, Fire Country favorite Leven Rambin told fans she was hospitalized due to “complications” from an endometriosis surgery. As Mayo Clinic explains, endometriosis is “an often-painful condition in which tissue that is similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus.”

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On July 12, the 36-year-old star explained how a surgery to properly diagnosis this condition also left her with a laceration to her main artery. She also noted on TikTok that doctors had to rush to repair the nicked aorta and give her a blood transfusion.

Leven Rambin as Audrey James in ‘Fire Country’ (Credit: Eike Schroter/CBS)

“Going in for the endometriosis diagnostic and removal, and coming out with a NICKED AORTA, emergency surgery and a scar the size of my forearm was not on the bingo card,” she wrote on Instagram. “The road to recovery will be long but I am determined to heal [and] start my family. Oh how I love being a woman.”

She added in another update, “shoutout to all women who struggle to get answers for their health, pain, infertility. This s— is no joke.”

Rambin also revealed she had to drop out of an unspecified Netflix project as a result of the complications.

The actress, who plays Audrey James on Fire Country, also noted that “healing is going great” and she is “taking it one day at a time” as she receives follow-up care in the weeks to come.

Rambin is also known for her roles in The Hunger Games, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, Grey’s Anatomy, All My Children, True Detective, The Path and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.