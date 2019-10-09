‘Desperate Housewives’ Alum Ricardo Chavira Rips Into Co-Star Felicity Huffman’s ‘White Privilege’ Following 14-Day Sentence

Felicity Huffman was sentenced to just 14 days in prison for her role in the college admissions scandal dubbed Operation: Varsity Blues. One of her former Desperate Housewives co-stars is joining the chorus of people who have expressed outrage over the light sentence. Actor Ricardo Chavira, who played Carlos Solis for eight seasons on the show, spoke out about the sentencing on his Twitter account, and shared a link to a story about her sentence, writing: “White Privilege. And I saw Eight years worth of it, so I know what I’m talking about. Accountability and Responsibility don’t mean s— to these people.”

White Privilege. And I saw Eight years worth of it, so I know what I’m talking about. Accountability and Responsibility don’t mean shit to these people. https://t.co/HMIKzGKDbp — Ricardo Chavira (@RicardoAChavira) September 14, 2019

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, “I saw Eight years worth of it working on Housewives. I’ve seen a lifetime of it being a halfbreed, and I’ve struggled with the intricacies of it on a daily basis with all the cultural bias I’ve received on both ends. But whatever. Slap on the wrist. Sorry, but this s—.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Eva Longoria, who played Chavira’s wife on Housewives, was one of 27 people who wrote a letter to the judge on Huffman’s behalf asking for leniency in sentencing.

Plenty of others offered their opinions on the sentencing. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders tweeted, “We have a criminal justice system which is racist, broken, and must be fundamentally reformed.”

Musician John Legend took a different approach. Instead of comparing her punishment to unfairly long sentences others have received, he offered this thought: “I get why everyone gets mad when rich person X gets a short sentence and poor person of color Y gets a long one,” he tweeted. “The answer isn’t for X to get more; it’s for both of them to get less (or even none!!!). We should level down not up.”

Her official sentencing was 14 days in federal prison, a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service, and spend one year on supervised release. She is ordered to report for prison on Oct. 25.