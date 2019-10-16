Felicity Huffman Prison Sentence Changed, Leaving Early

Felicity Huffman’s time in federal prison officially began on Tuesday, meaning she will serve one less full day behind bars than the 14 days she was initially sentenced to, TMZ reports. According to the outlet, when Huffman was initially arrested at her home, taken in and booked on Tuesday, those few hours counted toward a day of custody, meaning that she will serve 13 full days starting Wednesday.

Huffman’s 14-day sentence was ordered down last month at her sentencing hearing in Boston. She entered Federal Correctional Institute in Dublin, California, on Tuesday, with an official from the Federal Bureau of Prisons telling TMZ Huffman will be released on Oct. 27.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prosecutors initially wanted the Desperate Housewives star to serve four months behind bars, although they dropped their public proclamation to one month.

“Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions,” a representative for Huffman said in a statement.

“She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service — when she is released,” the statement added.

Huffman pleaded guilty for her role in the sweeping college admission scandal, admitting to paying $15,000 to college admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer to fix the SAT scores of her eldest daughter Sofia. She was one of 15 parents to plead guilty to charges in the scandal.

In a statement after her sentencing, Huffman wrote that she “accepted the court’s decision … without reservation.”

“I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed. I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period,” she said.

FCI Dublin is a low-security federal prison for female inmates only. It is in a suburb between San Jose and Sacramento, California, and was nicknamed “Club Fed” in 1998, when social worker Patricia Clark was locked up for bank robbery. As she explained to SF Gate at the time, she was not expecting her accommodations to be so nice.

“I was in Washoe County Jail, scared and shaking and crying, waiting to be transferred,” Clark said. “The jail nurse patted my back and told me everything would be OK. She said she heard we were going to a country club.”