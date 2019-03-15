Felicity Huffman’s ‘Desperate Housewives’ Co-Star Joely Fisher Admits She’s ‘Conflicted’ on Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman’s Desperate Housewives co-star, Joely Fisher, has a lot to say about her old friend’s involvement in a sweeping college admissions scandal.

The 51-year-old actress, who played Huffman’s character’s boss during the second season of the ABC drama in 2005, admitted that she’s “conflicted” on how to feel about the scandal, which has seen around 50 people charged in bribing the country’s top colleges.

Fisher shared a long message to Instagram on Thursday along with photos of her 17-year-old daughter, Skylar.

“I have been holding my tongue about #varsityblues,” she began, referring to the FBI’s operation name for the takedown. “Mostly because as friends appeared on screen… although I am outspoken if not militant on just about everything… this is quandary central.”

“[Fisher’s husband Chris Duddy] asked me today if, ‘pre-embezzlement’ I would have done anything to get one of our girls into the college of their dreams,” she continued. “Truth is I would do just about anything for our children(short of federal crime).”

She opened up about her time spent with Huffman, 56, reminiscing on the “beauty, the talent, the camaraderie, the early day red carpets, the desperation, the exhilaration. I thought about all of us girls having our babies at the same time and being filled with the anticipation of doing all of this better than our parents. We were progressive, yoga mamas, breast feeding ninjas… not even thinking about where they would go to college.”

“Flash forward to working with the most talented, beautiful, generous actor… I shared every scene with her for a season until my second pregnancy got me fired from my desperate role as Lynette’s boss,” she continued.

“Today I saw her, I read the charges… would I have done what these parents have done to ‘improve’ the future of their child’s life,” Fisher questioned. “The answer is perhaps… perhaps if what they have done is an improvement. My Skylar, my first born has been moved from school to school due to our ‘situation’… she has worked her ass off and thrived… today she was accepted to school number 5 and we are applying for financial aid.”

“I am proud of my children and who they are and how hard they have worked to make their place in the wake of #growingupfisher,” she finished. “I also understand wanting only good for your offspring and I am conflicted and I adore #felicityhuffman my prayers go out to you tonight.”

She then added a comment to her post and wrote, “MOSTLY… I am so proud of my amazing daughter for being f—ing awesome… she makes me look good and will make of this life whatever she decides.”

Huffman, along with dozens of other wealthy parents like Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid exorbitant sums of money to admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer and his nonprofit organization, Key Worldwide Foundation, to either cheat on the SAT or ACT or bribe college coaches and administrators to accept their children.

Huffman and Loughlin, who quickly became the faces of the scandal, both face charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud. Huffman allegedly made a $15,000 payment to participate in the entrance exam cheating scheme for her oldest daughter. Loughlin and husband Giannulli both allegedly agreed to pay bribes of $500,000 to have their daughters admitted to USC as members of the university crew team, despite that neither are athletes.

Loughlin was dropped from her roles on the Hallmark Channel and Netflix‘s Fuller House; her daughter, social media influencer Olivia Jade, lost her partnership with Sephora beauty products and reportedly may face explosion from USC alongside her sister, Isabella Rose.

Photo credit: Jason LaVeris / Contributor / Getty