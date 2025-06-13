Fate of Meghan Markle’s Netflix Deal Revealed in New Report

The demise of the Duchess of Sussex’s TV deal may have been greatly exaggerated.

According to a new report from Daily Mail, Meghan Markle’s deal with Netflix will be renewed, despite reports that her contract with the streamer was “dead in the water.”

Despite poor viewership numbers for her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, a source told Daily Mail it was “almost certain” that the show would be renewed.

The series premiered this March, and a second season has already been filmed. Daily Mail’s report says a third is likely a go.

“What people do not understand about the situation is that [Netflix CEO] Ted Sarandos is a massive, massive fan of Meghan personally. He calls her ‘the rock star.’ There is no way that her deal does not get renewed,” the source said. “Ted is in the Meghan business and that is not about to change. He is all in.”

Prince Harry, however, is not so lucky. The deal initially involved both of them, but Harry’s series Heart of Invictus and Polo have been poor performers, leaving him out of the deal.

Another source told the outlet: “The renewal will be crucial in saving face all round, not least for Netflix. It’s like Amazon endlessly renewing Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s deal, despite her coming up with nothing. It means that the executive who made the hire doesn’t look as if they made a mistake… Meghan’s not got anything to the screen as a producer – none of the scripted [films or TV shows] she talked about have come to fruition – but people are fascinated by her on a global level, and that’s not true of many people.”

In the end, it seems the Duchess will live to see another day in the streaming world.