‘Fast and Furious’ Star Tyrese Gibson Welcomes First Baby With Wife

Fast and Furious star Tyrese Gibson has welcomed his first child with wife Samantha.

The 39-year-old actor announced the news on Instagram on Monday, announcing that Samantha had given birth to their daughter, Soraya Gibson, that same day, the little bundle of joy weighing in at 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Father God we love you for delivering on your promise princess Soraya Lee Gibson is here…… 8 pounds 6 Oz our lives just changed forever,” Gibson captioned an image showing his little girl’s footprints. “#SamanthaGibsonGreatestMotherOfAllTime my wife is the real champion 30 hours of labor I witnessed first hand the strength of a woman….. Thank you Jesus we are so humbled by your grace and love and favor…. #Amen.”

Just hours later, Gibson reported that he was on “Daddy Duties,” and praised Samantha for a “level of strength and will power” that he had never before seen.

“We know our daughter came here to change things…. We wanna say thank you and we appreciate your prayers and love… We are both overjoyed with our new angel Soraya Lee Gibson and exhausted,” he wrote. “Soraya we are going to love you and protect you till the end of this earth…. We prayed and invited the spirit of the lord into every room we went into and are truly blessed that God delivered on his promise….: Amen…. So many family moments and celebrations to come.”

The couple first announced that they were expecting on April 4th after having learned that they were pregnant in January, with the Fast and Furious star taking to Instagram to share the exciting news.

“It’s not a rumor……. So proud to share the news – were #pregnant,” Gibson captioned a video composed of a series of images of his wife.

Following the announcement, Gibson opened up about the news to PEOPLE, telling the outlet that it was “unbelievable.”

“Both of our love and energy and magic and families are bonded forever because we’re going to have this child,” he said.

“We were able to conceive at the right time, I believe,” Samantha said. “To have the opportunity to … really start a new chapter in the way that has happened, I just look to God and I’m like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe that you would plan it this way and you do it so perfectly.’ “

While this is the couple’s first child, it is Gibson’s second. He shares 10-year-old daughter Shayla with ex-wife Norma Mitchell, who he was recently engaged in a heated custody battle with that led to Gibson being investigated for child abuse. Following the conclusion of the investigation, Gibson was awarded joint custody of Shayla in November. Tyrese declared the ruling “a win” for Shayla because “she gets to spend equal time with both of her parents in joint legal custody while she continues to grow in a happy and healthy environment.”