Fashion Designer Kathryn Gallagher Was Murdered Via Overdose, Police Say

Fashion designer Kathryn Gallagher, who worked with celebrities such as Lady Gaga and Laverne Cox, died in July 2022. Police only recently confirmed that Gallagher was the woman who was found dead at the scene of an apartment in New York City last summer. According to PEOPLE, the authorities have determined that Gallagher died of a homicide. The fashion designer's official cause of death was acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, and ethanol.

The medical examiner's office reported that Gallagher died of a drug-facilitated theft. Although, police have not confirmed whether anything was taken from her apartment. The night before Gallagher died, a neighbor reportedly helped her inside her apartment. The same neighbor later noticed that the key was still inside the lock of the apartment and went to check on her, finding the designer unresponsive. Gallagher, who was 35 years old at the time of her death, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

At the moment, the authorities have not identified any suspects in Gallagher's death. However, her manner of passing is one of 26 that occurred between March 18 and Dec. 8 that police are investigating. Gallagher was reportedly the victim of a string of drug-related robberies that have left five others dead.

Prior to her passing, Gallagher worked as a successful fashion designer and stylist. After launching her eponymous clothing line in 2010, she has had 26 collections that have appeared in New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week. In the obituary shared by her alma mater, Rhode Island School of Design, they noted that she hoped to debut her 27th line this fall.

"Katie dressed cultural icons from Daphne Guinness to Lady Gaga, Rita Ora, and Laverne Cox. An icon herself, she also modeled for several fellow designers and labels," the obituary continued. "She was unique, beautiful, smart, unabashed, and always wanting. She was hardworking and talented, with so many ideas and plans for future projects. We are so proud of who she was and all she achieved in her brief but full and beautiful life. She was Katie, our daughter, sister, aunt, and friend." Gallagher is survived by her parents, five sisters, a niece, her grandmother, and many extended "family members, friends, clients, and colleagues she met along the way."