Farrah Fawcett’s Son Redmond Arrested for Robbing 7-Eleven at Knifepoint

Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O’Neal’s son, Redmond O’Neal, allegedly robbed a Los Angeles convenience store and threatened the clerk with a knife on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

According to the LAPD, Redmond, 33, walked into the store located near Santa Monica armed with a knife and demanded the clerk to take out money from the register.

O’Neal then allegedly fled the store after the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash just before 2:30 a.m. He was arrested nearby and detectives alleged they recovered a knife from his person that matched the clerk’s description.

“The suspect entered the store with a knife and approached the clerk and demanded money from the register,” the LAPD told Us Weekly. “The suspect fled store on foot … Officers found the knife and cash in [O’Neal’s] possession.”

Redmond was arrested on a robbery charge and is being held on $50,000 bail. He is due in court on Thursday when a judge will determine if he will be granted bail or released.

The incident will reportedly be turned over to the district attorney. The Blast was the first to report the arrest.

Redmon has struggled with drug addiction for most of his adult life. In July 2015, he was sentenced to three years in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation but was credited for nearly a year served by his trial judge. In addition, his probation has been revoked on multiple occasions in the past 10 years.

Two months before his 2015 arrest, a judge revoked his probation seven months after it was reinstated, having determined he had used drugs and did not maintain doctor appointments.

In September 2011, his probation was revoked after he admitted to using narcotics in court-ordered rehab, a one-year program he was ordered to complete after he pleaded no contest to felony gun possession and heroin possession in August 2011.

His half-sister Tatum O’Neal has been outspoken in her concern for her brother. In May 2015, she told PEOPLE that she “has never seen a more scary side of addiction.”

“I love him, but I have never seen a more scary side of addiction,” said Tatum, who shares father O’Neal with her half-brother. “He’s got addiction problems so bad that it breaks my heart. Nobody knows what to do with Redmond. From what I’ve seen, there is no way he’s going to survive.”

O’Neal said in 2011 that his son “never recovered from the loss of his mother,” referring to Fawcett’s 2009 death from cancer.

Fawcett and O’Neal, 77, welcomed Redmond in 1985. The two were married twice — from 1979 to 1997 and from 2001 until her death. O’Neal opened up about his shortcomings as a father during an appearance on the Today show in May 2012.

“Looks like it, doesn’t it? Sure looks like it … I suppose I was,” he replied when asked if he was a “bad parent”. “I wasn’t trained. These are not children, anymore … They have to take hold of their own existences.”

Ryan O’Neal also has two children with the late Joanna Moore, Tatum and Griffin, who have also reportedly struggled with substance abuse issues. He also shares son Patrick O’Neal with ex-wife Leigh Taylor-Young.