Farrah Abraham Slams Maci Bookout Over Ryan Edwards Drug Use Comments

Star of Teen Mom OG Ryan Edwards recently checked himself into rehab to get control of his substance abuse issues, causing his ex Maci Bookout to confide in close friend Amber Portwood during a recent episode of the series. At her 26th birthday party, Farrah Abraham retaliated against Bookout, claiming the pot is calling the kettle black.

“Who is she to talk about someone else’s substance abuse when she’s like an alcoholic?” Abraham reportedly told In Touch Weekly.

Bookout most likely won’t be happy with Abraham’s accusations, but considering the star’s controversial behaviors, we doubt she’ll care much what anyone has to say.

Before entering rehab, Edwards married his fiancé Mackenzie Standifer in a relatively secretive ceremony. Having announced their engagement in December, they exchanged vows in Hamilton County, Tennessee, on May 15.

Earlier this month, sources contacted E! News to reveal that Edwards was “doing well.”

Hopefully Edwards has a more successful stint in rehab, as he’s previously entered into various substance abuse programs.

When speaking with Radar Online, one of his exes explained his complicated history with substance abuse.

“He wasn’t interested in rehab. We had to drag him there the first time. He never said he wanted to get better, he just wanted the withdrawals to stop,” Dalis Connell explained. “His mom [Jen] was 100 percent in denial. His dad [Larry] was the one that pulled the secret out of me. That’s why he went to rehab. His dad had been fed up. I drove there that night and we had an intervention.”

Connell also mentioned that Edwards only lasted a week before relapsing.

Edwards shares 8-year-old Bentley with Bookout, with the mother revealing “it’s everyone around him who’s afraid…afraid of what it will look like, more than his health.”

Abraham herself has caught her fair share of criticism for a variety of behaviors.

After starring in 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom, the personality made a series of adult films in hopes of remaining relevant and in the public spotlight, in addition to getting a hefty paycheck.

Leaving the provocative exploits behind, Abraham then opened up her own frozen yogurt shop, hoping to establish a more sustainable source of income. In hopes of drumming up some support for her business, Abraham took to leaving positive reviews of her business online, praising herself for being such an interesting celebrity, but forgot to log out of her personal account so everyone knew she was the one leaving positive reviews.