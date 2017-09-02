Farrah Abraham Celebrates Long Weekend in Mexico With Sultry Bikini Snap

MTV personality and “Teen Mom” Farrah Abraham is enjoying a tropical vacation in Cancun, Mexico ahead of Labor Day and flaunting her curves in new snaps shared to social media.

#laborday #labordayweekend #Tulum #cancun #playadelcarmen #cozumel #Mexico 😘💯🇲🇽 A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Sep 1, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Abraham is photographed in a pool with her back to the camera as she holds a cocktail in each hand and boasts her assets in a tiny bikini.

Admiring the view of the beach, the 26-year-old adds only hashtags to her post, writing, “labor day weekend,” and indicates to fans and followers that she is in Tulum, Mexico.

While Abraham spawns controversy with most of her social posts, fans took to the comments section to inquire about her 8-year-old daughter, Sophia, asking, “You need so much attention. Where is your daughter?”

Another user wrote, “Where is your daughter… Oh that’s right, u [don’t] care about her,” followed by a user who sarcastically called her a “pro-mom,” writing she “[is] always going away without her daughter.”

Others took to criticize the mother-of-one by writing, “What a great example you are setting for your child,” while another pointed out, “Your kid doesn’t have a chance in hell to be ‘normal’, she gonna hate you.”

While some made it their point to mommy-shame her about her parenting skills, others took to their devices to body-shame Abraham with a slew of comments about her appearance and derriere, which some speculated were surgically enhanced.

Abraham did not comment on the hate, but instead posted another photo the next day of herself swinging on a swing while wearing a white lacy one-piece bathing suit and a floral cover-up. It is unclear who is snapping the photographs and whether Sophia has joined her on the trip.