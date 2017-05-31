Farrah Abraham Snags New Man During ‘Teen Mom OG: The After Show’

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham seems to have sniffed herself out a man on the MTV series after show.

The 25-year-old reality show star was offered "three hot eligible bachelors" in a blind audition for a date. Despite being blindfolded she was given the chance to smell all three men before she made her choice.

Asaf, a 25-year-old vegan, gave her an unsolicited kiss during the sniff test.

"You're going to get a punch," she threatened before choosing him as her date.

"You have fashion, you have style, you're a go getter, I like what I'm seeing," she told him after the big reveal.

The show opened with Farrah describing her tremulous love life.

"My therapist in the past said I don't pay attention to who I am dating, and that gets me into bad relationships," she said.

When asked how her sex tape had affected her dating life she said, "It's made it interesting, I'll tell you that!"

"It helped me really channel in what a lot of men are about and really try to find somebody who's more together than most men," she added. "Some insecure men tend to judge me for that and that's not who I want to date."

When asked if the show was likely to make her ex Simon Saran jealous she said, "I think he gets jealous on his own."

Suitor one was a UCLA researcher called Farod, 29, who'd never dated a woman with a child.

He described his hobbies as hiking, meditation, journaling and eating burritos. In bed he likened himself to an 'adorable' penguin who is "always dressed nicely."

Asaf brought flowers and called her "a boss lady."

"I know were a perfect match," said the MTV star decisively. He said he'd take her bowling and make her laugh.

The third suitor was an MMA fighter called Tanner, 25, who said he "likes to have a good time."

He admitted being scared of the police and compared himself to "O.G vanilla" Frozen Yogurt. "That sounds sexual," she cooed.

During the sniff test Tanner had "no scent" as far as she was concerned.

"It's crazy," she frowned.

You can catch Farrah meeting her suitors on MTV here. You'll need to login with your cable provider information.

[H/T Daily Mail]