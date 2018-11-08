Farrah Abraham Responds to Boxing Promoters’ Cease and Desist by Calling Them ‘Criminals’

Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham has released her first public statement after being served with a cease and desist order by celebrity boxing promoter Damon Feldman following “defamatory statements and libelous communications” regarding the boxing match she backed out of.

“The public now knows the truth. All parties associated, including the women now fighting are frauds. Samantha Goldberg, Damon Feldman, Michael Makowski and Boom Cups all need to cease and desist using my face and name for press and publicity. They’re criminals,” Abraham said of the letter in a statement to PEOPLE.

Abraham, who had previously agreed to compete in the Boom Cups Celebrity Boxing Showdown against Flavor of Love alum Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander on Nov. 10 in Atlantic City, was served with the cease and desist order earlier this week. The letter was issued by Feldman’s lawyer, attorney John A. Gallagher of the Gallagher Law Group.

In the letter, Gallagher claimed that Feldman had been “subjected to ridicule, scorn, embarrassment and potential loss of earnings” due to Abraham’s “insulting, offensive and slanderous comments” toward Feldman and the event.

“We demand that you cease and desist from any further communications concerning our clients,” the letter continued, going on to allege that Abraham had called Feldman an “awful person” and had said “I don’t speak with people who don’t really care about anti-bullying.”

After backing out of the event, Abraham had alleged that she had been bullied by event organizers and alleged that he boxing promoter did not meet the terms that both parties had agreed to in their contracts.

“Farrah has no choice but to not be involved in this debacle. The promoter has been been in breach of the contract, he has not delivered on anything that was promised in the contract,” Abraham’s manager, David Weintraub, told The Blast. “Mostly, it was based on misinformation about his financial situation. We wish him the best with the low-end, mockery of an exhibition fight. He also never secured a proper pay-per -view deal which was in the contract, or sold enough tickets.”

Feldman, however, has refuted the claims, stating that the promoters met all of their contractual obligations as well as Abraham’s demands, including an appearance fee and first-class plane tickets.

Feldman, along with fellow promoter Samantha Goldberg as well as their attorney, Tony List, are now reportedly considering suing the Teen Mom alum for millions of dollars.

Abraham has since been replaced with another woman for the boxing match, which is set to be a charity event meant to raise awareness for anti-bullying.