Farrah Abraham Reveals Cleavage-Filled ‘Mom Boss’ Shirt, Internet Tees Off

Farrah Abraham modeled a new look for the “Mom Boss” brand wearing a tank top that put her busty build on full display. An image of the Teen Mom OG star in the revealing shirt was shared on Twitter by her on-again-off-again boyfriend Simon Saran.

Saran shared the photo with the caption: “FarrahAbrahamshop.com get your boss of a mom a shirt for Mother’s Day! Proceeds are going to a good cause! @F1abraham #mtv #TeenMomOG.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The image shows the mother of one sporting a low cut top with the words “mom boss,” scrawled across the front. The gray tank highlighted Abraham’s ample cleavage with a deep plunging neckline and skintight fit.

According to Simon Saran, the proceeds from purchases of the Mom Boss products are going to “help single mothers finish school.”

After the photos of the new Mom Boss products surfaced on social media, the Internet ripped Farrah Abraham.

@SimonSaran @F1abraham Yes. One buck for the cause and the rest for Farrah cause she broke — your-name-here (@teleco_geek) May 9, 2017

Farrah Abraham also shared multiple looks at the new merchandise in an Instagram gallery uploaded on Monday evening. The pictures show an array of different tank tops with different slogans all from the Mom Boss brand.

She shared the photos with the caption: “Inspired by the makeovers tonight! Be apart (sic) #MomBoss www.FarrahAbrahamShop.com #MTV #TeenMom #Before #After #aftershower.”

Inspired by the makeovers tonight! Be apart💯 #MomBoss www.FarrahAbrahamShop.com #MTV #TeenMom #Before #After #aftershower A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on May 8, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT

This isn’t the first time this week that Farrah Abraham’s wardrobe of choice has sparked attention on social media. On Sunday, the 16 & Pregnant alum attended the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

At the star-studded event, Farrah rocked a Bollywood-inspired outfit complete a three-piece pink and gold sari, headpiece, and a bindi. Abraham spoke to TooFab at the awards ceremony saying she “wanted to bring culture to the red carpet,” and that she wasn’t worried “at all” about any potential backlash.

“I think this will inspire others to embrace new cultures and have good experiences,” Abraham said. While discussing the outfit, she said it made her feel “freaking amazing, Bollywood and sexy!”

As it turns out, many found the outfit quite offensive. When Simon Saran posted about the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards look, some of Farrah’s haters and critics lashed out at her for “cultural appropriation.” Learn more here.

Up Next:

[H/T Twitter: Simon Saran]