Farrah Abraham, Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star, Posts Multiple Videos Amid Wardrobe Malfunction Drama

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham recently suffered a wardrobe malfunction while attending the Vence Film Festival, and the reality TV star posted multiple videos on her Instagram amid the drama. While walking the red carpet for the premiere of upcoming sci-fi thriller Ad Astra, Abraham donned a flowing floral gown with a long slit in the front. As she strutted the walkway, the wind blew the gown open and her crotch area was exposed. Abraham has posted a clip of the gown on Instagram — sans wardrobe malfunction — and used the caption to heap praise on Ad Astra.

“Your going to love [Ad Astra] ! Great movie for father’s & Sons, those who enjoy [NASA] space and the purpose of living life to its fullest,” she wrote. “As an actress, writer, producer , Director I enjoyed it! Might be best this festival. Can’t wait to release my feature film, Coming from Docu – Reality TV on Teen Mom I was grateful to see & meet fans in Venice Italy!”

Abraham added, “Honored wearing my new jewelry line coming SEPTEMBER 16 by [kollectin] wearing French designer [Christophe Guillarme] [best dressed] [labiennale] [Venice film festival] [fashion] [beauty] [red carpet] [glowup].”

In another clip shared from the festival, Abraham and her daughter Sophia could be seen joking around with one another while riding a boat through the canal.

“I want to say this vlog of [Venice film festival] on my YouTube channel is going to be epic! [Sophia L Abraham is having the time of her life- thanks to [palazzinagrassi] so chic,” she wrote in the post caption. “Quick run down of first movie at [Venice film festival] off to the next! My sicilian / Italian in me loves this romantical city! Love you Venice & Lido [Italy] [Venice] [Venice film festival].”

Over on Sophia’s Instagram page, the 10-year-old also shared some posts of their time at the big film festival.

One of the posts was a photo of the mother-daughter duo as they rode around on the boat in the canal while posing for the camera.

“It’s [Venice] [Italy] first [Venice film festival] & bringing out my Sicilian & Italian heritage loving it!” she exclaimed in the post caption.

