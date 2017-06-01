Farrah Abraham’s New Picture Has Twitter Convinced She Could Be Getting Engaged

Some of Farrah Abraham’s Twitter followers believe that the Teen Mom OG star could be planning on tying the knot with her on-again-off-again beau Simon Saran. A photo of the two of them on social media posted on Wednesday sparked speculation that they could be engaged.

Saran shared the snap with the caption: “Beach birthday dinner for the one and only @F1abraham! #Jamaica #birthday.”

The picture shows Farrah and Simon standing on the beach after sunset. The mother of one was wearing a revealing white top with fringed detailing and a pair of floral-patterned shorts. Saran was looking dapper in a black button down shirt and linen pants.

While it’s probable that Farrah and Simon were simply enjoying a romantic evening at the tropical destination, some Twitter users believed they might have been celebrating an exceptionally special evening that ended in an engagement. One Twitter user even thought they spotted a ring box in Saran’s pocket.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions to Simon Saran’s photo with Farrah Abraham below:

I spy a ring box in your pocket???? — Kim (@kmb_91) June 1, 2017

Happy birthday Farrah! Looks beautiful there 😍 & you two look so relaxed and happy. Engagement?? 💍 — HATTER CHICK (@kaykaybauer) June 1, 2017

What’s up with the heart? Did you proposed to her?????? — inthewind (@C00kie_m0nsterr) June 1, 2017

At this time, there has been no news of Saran proposing to Abraham. The romantic beach dinner was likely a celebration for Farrah’s 26th birthday on May 31.

During her beach trip, Farrah has been sharing a slew of Instagram posts to share several looks from her dreamy Jamaican vacation with her fans and followers. One of the snaps Farrah unleashed earlier this week showed her taking a dip in the ocean wearing a bright yellow bikini. Her curvy figure was on full display as she smiled while holding two giant coconut beverages.

Abraham posted the snap with the caption: “YA MON Rum/ Herb/ Coconut 🇯🇲 #jamaica.”

YA MON Rum/ Herb/ Coconut 🇯🇲 #jamaica A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on May 29, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

While Farrah and Simon seemed to be in a good place at the moment, the MTV star recently opened up about her relationship struggles in the past.

“My therapist in the past said I don’t pay attention to who I am dating, and that gets me into bad relationships,” she said.

When asked how her sex tape impacted her love life, Farrah said, “It’s made it interesting, I’ll tell you that!”

She continued by saying: “It helped me really channel in what a lot of men are about and really try to find somebody who’s more together than most men. Some insecure men tend to judge me for that and that’s not who I want to date.”