Farrah Abraham’s Mother Sounds off on Daughter’s Vaginal Surgery

Farrah Abraham’s mother has something to say about her daughter’s designer vaginal surgery.

As the former Teen Mom OG star faced backlash from fans for allowing her daughter Sophia to watch the surgery on Instagram live, Debra Danielsen had some thoughts about the live-streamed surgery altogether.

“This whole thing about having surgery on your labia — do you know what that does to me? I’ve taken a lot of women’s study programs and it puts in my mind genital mutilation,” she told In Touch. “All these women have been mutilated vaginally or having things done inappropriately to their genitalia. I can’t condone any of that. I understand having some vaginal rejuvenation, because there are some medical reasons for that, which run in my family.”

“You can have prolapse issues and then you end up needing [other procedures]. I get that, and there’s nothing wrong with having some procedures that will help strengthen the vaginal floor and all of that, and I’m very much for that for medical reasons,” Danielsen added. “To just go and flaunt surgeries, or I guess a fashion show for the vagina, is really not appropriate.”

Despite Abraham’s latest parenting choices — and Danielsen being estranged from her daughter and granddaughter — she says she believes Farrah is a wonderful mother.

“Farrah’s a very positive role model for Sophia because she’s hard-working. She puts a very cool spin on what it is to be in pop culture and she’s very good at getting the word out, having charisma, and expressing her emotions,” Danielsen said. “She doesn’t stop — if someone doesn’t think she can do something, she goes and does that. She’s published a book, she’s a New York Times bestseller. She’s been a reality star for 10 years. Not a lot of people can make it on reality TV for 10 years and still be popular.”

Abraham faced backlash earlier this week for letting Sophia witness her designer vaginal surgery, which she live-streamed Monday.

The former MTV star also felt it was important to share her latest plastic surgery procedure with her daughter. Fans spotted Abraham’s daughter commenting on the live stream.

Abraham’s daughter was also in the room when she got butt injections last week with Sophia spotted in the background filming her mother’s procedure.

Abraham and her doctor, Dr. Sheila Nazarian, said they decided to share her surgery to introduce the procedure to more people.

“So great to go live for my Vagina baptism/Vagina Birthday & answer all the Q&A about ‘Designer Vagina,’” Abraham wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “For more info check out [Dr. Sheila Nazarian] YouTube & website! I must say so many ladies I know got this quick procedure & I have found it to be easy and enhancing what god gave me blessed. I hope other women now Give themselves permission to do it for themselves as well.”

This is not the first time Abraham has shared intimate details about a vaginal procedure. In August 2017, she posted a series of photos from the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center, using the hashtag, “vaginal rejuvenation.”

The former reality star will have to find new venues to give fans behind-the-scenes looks after she left the MTV show for good. She is suing Viacom and Teen Mom executive producer Morgan J. Freeman for allegedly harassing her because of her work in the adult film industry.