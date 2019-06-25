Fans Remember Michael Jackson on 10th Anniversary of His Death

Michael Jackson’s fans honored him on Tuesday, the anniversary of his death.

Jackson passed away on June 25, 2009 due to an accidental drug overdose. The controversial singer was one of the most beloved performers of the decade, and even as fresh arguments rage over his legacy, many still feel his absence. On Tuesday, social media filled with fresh tributes to the King of Pop.

Jackson’s official website gathered these tributes in one place — an eclectic social media mosaic. The animated feature encouraged fans to post about how Jackson impacted their lives with the hashtage “Honor MJ,” then displayed them all in a celestial array.

“You are always my king,” one fan wrote, “10 years is just a decade your love and magic will live forever.”

“Rest in Peace King… not a single day when I don’t think about you, sing or dance, not a single day when I don’t miss you,” tweeted another. “I can’t articulate how you’ve impacted my life with your music, words and actions.”

“We miss him every day, he is always in our thoughts, I hope that where he is now, rest in peace and know that he’s very loved,” added a third.

Naturally, there were other musings on the anniversary of Jackson’s death, but the people managing his social media accounts chose to ignore them. Jackson’s estate also issued a statement on Tuesday which spoke about his enduring legacy, ignoring the recent surge in controversy around his alleged sexual assaults.

“Ten years ago today, the world lost a gifted artist and extraordinary humanitarian,” the statement read. “The entire global community joined in grieving during a powerful and emotional memorial service witnessed by more people than had ever viewed a live event before.”

“United in grief, the world wept not only at the loss of an artistic genius but at the void left by the loss of a father, son and brother,” it went on. “A decade later, Michael Jackson is still with us, his influence embedded in dance, fashion, art and music of the moment. He is more important than ever. But the true measure of Michael was his giving to others which came in many forms.”

Jackson’s death was attributed to acute Propofol intoxication. He was just 50 years old. Earlier this year, his alleged sexual assaults of underage boys was re-examined in the documentary Leaving Neverland. However, his family continues to dismiss the many claims against him.