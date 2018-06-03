Fans React to Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s Breakup

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have reportedly called it quits.

Reports of why the Keeping Up With The Kardashians personality and the 19-year-old broke up have been mixed. Some sources say Richie dumped Disick after finding out he cheated on her in Miami, while separate sources claim the split came after her father Lionel Richie refused to accept the two as a couple.

Whatever the reason, fans of the couple sounded off after hearing about the breakup on Saturday night.

@sofiarichie please always listen to you dad @LionelRichie Your dad knows @ScottDisick is a snake in the grass and after what my boy saw at Ye’s party last night he’s not a snake in the grass. He’s a dang python in the grass. Good luck. #scottdisick #sofiarichie — He Shall be Levon (@Ou812Strong) June 1, 2018

Sooo Scott Disick cheated on Sofia but are y’all even surprised bc im not, what a dumbass — valeria (@Itsdrewsgirll) June 1, 2018

Thats good she deserves better than him — Christina (@Christi71116461) June 3, 2018

Others sounded off about how weird their relationship was to start with.

thank god that entire thing was freaky — Humnah Memon (@swiftlyhumnah) June 3, 2018

A source at Us Weekly dished on the cheating accusations against Disick.

“Sofia and Scott split up,” the source said. “He cheated on her in Miami and she found out and told [her father] Lionel [Richie]. He said he is going to cut her off and write her out of his will if she continues her relationship with Scott as he thinks he’s extremely toxic for her.”

A separate source for InTouch claimed Disick had been trying to gain Lionel’s approval for months, but to no avail as the famous singer wanted his daughter to be with someone closer to her age; Disick is 35, Richie is 19.

Disick was spotted cozying up to a different woman at Kanye West’s album release party in Wyoming on Thursday night.

According to sources at TMZ, Disick told friends at the party he was already single by that point, days before the new officially broke. A source from Us Weekly said Disick was heavily inebriated, saying he was “really sloppy throughout the night.”