Famed Therapist Dr. Amie Harwick’s Valentine’s Day Post About ‘Platonic Love’ Draws in Emotional Response From Social Media

Fans are continuing to pay tribute to Dr. Amie Harwick — the Los Angeles therapist once engaged to The Price Is Right host Drew Carey — following her Saturday death. In the wake of her passing, Harwick’s final Instagram post in which she celebrated the importance of “platonic love” on Valentine’s Day is being turned into a social media memorial, many of her followers sharing emotional messages.

“Many people are celebrating love today,” Harwick wrote in the Feb. 14-dated post, which would be the final one before her death. “Whether you are in a relationship or not, exposure to this could feel overwhelming if you are in an unhealthy relationship, dissatisfied with your relationship status, unhappy in your relationship, or feeling pressure to be in a relationship.”

“I think that Valentine’s Day is a wonderful time to be mindful and redirect thoughts about love to platonic love,” she continued. “There is so much cultural emphasis on romantic love, but let’s be thankful for the authentic love that we give and receive to friends.”

Now, following news of her murder, Harwick’s post has become a place for fans and followers to pay tribute.

“I am shocked reading of your death,” wrote one person. “Your posts always helped me. RIP.”

“Rest in peace beautiful,” added another. “Thank you for being a powerful and positive influence in this world and I hope that’s what you will be remembered for.”

“Amie – You were a beautiful, kind, super intelligent soul,” a third person remembered Harwick. “You always radiated light, and you created a beautiful legacy in the short time you were here for helping others and being an advocate for women. Being a light for others cannot always protect you from darkness reaching you. You were a powerful and inspirational woman. The women who knew you are all so proud of you and honor you. Rest In Peace, beautiful soul.”

“This is so sad,” commented another. “She was so beautiful and motivated to help others. Sending loving and healing vibes to her family.”

“Rest In Peace, Amie. Thank you for sharing your wisdom with the world,” added someone else.

Harwick died Saturday after what police described as a domestic incident at her Hollywood home involving her ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse. She was just 38. Pursehouse, whom Harwick previously had a restraining order against that expired, was arrested on suspicion of murder.