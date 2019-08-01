‘Extra’ Host A.J. Calloway Fired Following Investigation Into Sexual Misconduct Claims

Longtime Extra host A.J. Calloway has been fired from the show after 14 years, months after he was suspended as rape allegations were made against him. Warner Bros. Television revealed they had terminated the longtime host after 14 years following an investigation into the sexual assault claims.

“The company has investigated the claims made into Mr. Calloway’s conduct and he and the company have mutually agreed to part ways,” a Warners rep told the The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. It was not revealed when the company decided to part ways with Calloway.

The host was suspended back in February shortly before THR published a report into allegations of misconduct against him, including three involving alleged rape. Accusers filed police reports in New York, New Jersey and California, with the earliest incident dated to 2003. The most recent one was in 2013.

Calloway’s attorney, Lisa E. Davis, released a statement on behalf of her client at the time, saying: “Mr. Calloway maintains that these unsubstantiated allegations are patently false. He vehemently denies that he ever assaulted anyone and looks forward to clearing his name.”

Author and activist Sir Lai Abrams first came forward with allegations against Calloway in June 2018. She claimed he had assaulted her in 2006. Calloway was arrested at the time but the matter was dropped. More accusers later came forward in a story posted by The Daily Beast in January.

Warners suspended Calloway and spoke out on the situation, saying it had already investigated if he had engaged in misconduct on the job after reports of Abrams’ claim went public and found no evidence. After more accusers came forward, however, “we are expanding out ongoing inquiries,” they told the THR in a statement.

In a statement to the outlet, Abrams said she was relieved to see Warners address the controversy. She had previously tweeted at WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey on July 30 asking about the findings to their investigation.

“It shouldn’t have taken various news stories and the trickling out of six different accusations of rape and sexual assault by Mr. Calloway over a year and a half for the company to take a stand,” she said. “Had I not tweeted about Mr. Stankey, I doubt Warner Bros. would have taken the initiative to let my lawyer know the outcome of the investigation. It should not be incumbent upon survivors to force companies to do the right thing.”

She added: “Though it took to longer than it should have, the investigation apparently came to the right conclusion. If survivors have the strength to fight, know that there is value in staying the course.”