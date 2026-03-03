‘Evil Dead’ Star Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Says It’s Not ‘Curable’

The Evil Dead icon Bruce Campbell has been diagnosed with a “treatable” but not “curable” kind of cancer.

The 67-year-old actor, who debuted the legendary horror role of Ash Williams in Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead in 1981 before returning for Evil Dead II, took to social media on Monday to share the latest on his health.

“Hi folks, these days, when someone is having a health issue, it’s referred to as an ‘opportunity,’ so let’s go with that – I’m having one of those,” he began. “It’s also called a type of cancer that’s ‘treatable’ not ‘curable.’ I apologize if that’s a shock – it was to me too.”

SAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 23: Actor Bruce Campbell speaks on stage at the “Ash vs Evil Dead” Comic-Con screening at the San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ)

“The good news is, I’m not gonna go into any more detail,” the actor continued. “I’m posting this, because professionally, a few things will have to change – appearances and cons and work in general need to take [a] back seat to treatment.”

Campbell wrote that he planned to “get as well as [he] possibly can” over the summer so that he can tour his upcoming roadtrip comedy Ernie & Emma, which he both directs and stars in, this fall. That means canceling his planned appearances at several fan conventions over the summer.

“Big regrets on my part. Treatment needs and professional obligations don’t always go hand-in-hand,” he wrote, adding, “That’s about it. I’m not trying [to] enlist sympathy – or advice – I just want to get ahead of this information in case false information gets out (which it will).”

“Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-b—h and I have great support, so I expect to be around a while,” he concluded. “As always, you’re the greatest fans in the world and I hope to see you soon!”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – SEPTEMBER 14: Actor Bruce Campbell arrives at The Paley Center for Media’s 10th Annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews honoring STARZ’s Ash vs. Evil Dead at the Paley Center for Media on September 14, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Paley Center For Media)

Campbell had plenty of encouragement in the comment section, with Evil Dead Rise actress Alyssa Sutherland writing, “Sending you all the best, Bruce!” as Ash vs Evil Dead star Dana DeLorenzo commented, “You got this, Bruce. And we got you. F—k cancer in the face with all our love and strength. ‘But man is not made for defeat. A man can be destroyed but not defeated.’ – Hemingway”

Re-Animator actress Barbara Crampton added, “Those who know you well and those who’ve only had the opportunity to bask in your glow – love you tremendously. Sending a lot more love and good thoughts to you for your health and healing.” She continued, “I appreciate you sharing because then we can cheer you on and – thoughts are things – so a lot of well wishes pouring forth to you… xx”