‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Star Patricia Heaton Blasts MSNBC Over Robert Mueller Church ‘Ambush’

Everybody Loves Raymond star Patricia Heaton put MSNBC on full blast for having a reporter try to get a comment from Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller on Easter Sunday.

On Sunday morning, MSNBC reporter Mike Viqueira spotted the former FBI director outside St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C. Viqueira asked Mueller if he would testify before Congress and if President Donald Trump would be indicted were he not president. Mueller refused to answer both questions, instead saying, “No comment.”

“Hello [MSNBC]. Today is Easter Sunday, the holiest day of the Christian calendar. Some of the faithful were murdered today while they worshiped,” Heaton tweeted, referring to the terrorist attack in Sri Lanka Sunday. “But you ambush Robert Mueller outside of his church and chuckle about it afterward. This is loathesome. Shame on you.”

Many of Heaton’s followers agreed with her tweet.

“Happy Easter Patricia!!! You are right on with this tweet,” one fan wrote.

“Purely despicable. Let the man celebrate Easter. Harass him tomorrow, or after dinner, but, let the man leave his church in peace,” another wrote.

“Starting to think regular folks oughta start showing up to pepper reporters with questions at brunch, or whatever their analogous sacred observance might be,” another added.

“Absolutely! Time and a place. Terrible what happened in Sri Lanka and they ambush Mueller. The press has no shame,” another wrote.

Mueller’s report on the Trump campaign’s possible ties to Russia, the alleged attempts to cover it up and Russia’s interference in the 2016 election was released last week in a redacted form. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the House Judiciary Committee chairman has asked Mueller to testify before Congress by May 23.

“It is clear Congress and the American people must hear from Special Counsel Robert Mueller in person to better understand his findings,” the New York Democratic Congressman tweeted on April 18, minutes after Attorney General William Barr’s press conference on the report. “We are now requesting Mueller to appear before [House Judiciary] as soon as possible.”

Nadler also told Meet The Press Sunday morning he plans to call former White House Counsel Don McGahn and others to testify. He has also issued a subpoena to the Justice Department for a copy of the un-redacted report.

Heaton is a two-time Emmy winner for her role as Debra on Everybody Loves Raymond. She most recently starred in ABC’s The Middle, which ended last year. CBS recently ordered a pilot of her new show, Carol’s Second Act.