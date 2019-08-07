Every Meadow Walker Selfie so Far on Instagram

Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow has a rising presence on Instagram, with more and more fans tuning in to see her selfies. The 20-year-old has a knack for sun-drenched selfies that imply a lavish, low-stress life. In addition, for many fans they are the greatest legacy for her late father.

Meadow is the only child of Paul Walker, the beloved star of the early Fast and the Furious films, among other work. Meadow grew up with her mother, Rebecca McBrain, Walker’s one-time girlfriend. They lived in Hawaii until Meadow was 13, at which point she moved to California to be with her father. That was in 2011, just two years before Walker’s death.

At the time of his passing, Walker was dating Jasmine Pilchard-Gosnell, but her relationship with Meadow was not clear. Walker passed away in November of 2013 in a horrific car crash. Neither he nor the driver was found to have drugs or alcohol in their system, although the street where they passed was known to be a popular place for stunt driving. They seemed to be driving as fast as 93 miles per hour at the time.

As tragic as Walker’s passing is, fans find comfort and inspiration in watching his daughter grow up before their eyes. Meadow Walker began cultivating her own social media presence in September of 2015. She has used her platform to memorialize her father and direct fans toward the Paul Walker Foundation in his memory.

“Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions,” she wrote alongside one post. “His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others. I am tremendously proud to be launching the [Paul Walker Foundation] on his birthday. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my father.”

Here is a look at Meadow Walker’s growing social media presence.

Mirror Selfie

View this post on Instagram the cat is out of the bag A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Aug 3, 2019 at 10:03am PDT

This week Meadow Walker paused to give followers a candid look at her on-the-go lifestyle. The 20-year-old posed for an impromptu mirror selfie, with a lower quarter of her face covered by the reflection of her phone. Walker wore a flannel shirt over a white tank top, and the strap of her purse crossed her body from shoulder to hip.

“The cat is out of the bag,” Walker wrote, perhaps in reference to her haircut, which seemed much shorter than in other recent posts.

‘Accurate Depiction’

View this post on Instagram accurate depiction A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Aug 1, 2019 at 10:09am PDT

Walker captioned this post “accurate description,” perhaps feeling that it summed up her lifestyle at the moment very well. It consisted of two pictures, both taken in a rustic white brick bedroom. Walker sat on the bed, surrounded by books, guitars and a projector on one side. A mirror hung on the wall over the bed, and the tendril of a plant dangled in front of the camera lense.

“You’re actually the cutest person alive I think,” one fan remarked.

Walker lounged easily on the bed in one picture, but in the other she stood on her hands in an impressive bridge position. She wore loose jeans and a simple green top.

Area 51

View this post on Instagram need more Area 51 content A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Jul 20, 2019 at 9:08pm PDT

Like the rest of social media, Walker was fixated on Area 51 memes late last month. In one July 21 post, she requested more of the viral content as she stood outside a street-side cafe.

‘Part One’

View this post on Instagram part one A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Jul 14, 2019 at 6:57pm PDT

Walker made one cryptic post earlier in July as well. The 20-year-old sat in a square of sunlight coming in through a window, wearing her usual light tank top and jeans. She stared right into the camera with the piercing gaze she inherited from her famous father. She titled the post “part one,” although if there was a second part it was not on her Instagram.

‘Hi’

View this post on Instagram Hi A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Jul 12, 2019 at 4:57pm PDT

Walker greeted her followers with a simple “Hi” in a July 12 post, breaking a hiatus from her main Instagram feed of over a year. She wore a light white blouse with ruffled sleeves, and her hair and make-up were arranged carefully. She also wore golden hoop earrings.

Vintage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Mar 24, 2018 at 6:37pm PDT

Walker had a vintage look in her last post back in March of 2018. She wore a white T-shirt and leaned her head to the side, smiling at the camera. Behind he was only a white wall and a light switch. She included no caption.

Activism

Before this string of posts, Walker’s last post was from September of 2017. At the time, she informed her followers that she was working with a local homeless shelter, and she hoped to see others do the same.

“Donating a bunch of food to a local homeless shelter today!! I love seeing all of your random acts of kindness and can’t wait to see more,” she wrote.

Out the Window

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Jul 5, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

Walker’s first Instagram selfie was taken outside the window of a brick building, with an apartment apparently behind her. She held one hand up to shade her eyes from the sun, but still managed a smile for the camera. There was no caption on this post either, but it amazed fans to see how much she resembled her dad.