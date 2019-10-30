Evan Rachel Wood Snaps at Paris Hilton for Sexualizing ‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown

Evan Rachel Wood didn’t take too kindly to a comment Paris Hilton made on a photo posted by Stranger Things star, Millie Bobby Brown. Brown shared a picture of herself in a cheetah-print dress with the caption, “Same dress but [very] different day.” She had previously worn the get-up to an event.

Hilton responded to the post with a simple, “That’s hot.” That’s when Wood got fed up.

The Westworld star felt the comment was inappropriate considering how young the actress is. Wood replied, “She’s 15.”

Hilton has yet to make any comment back to her remark, but fans were quick to give their thoughts on the issue presented by Wood.

“I see girls in my school who are 14 that took more revealing, chill,” one user responded to Wood.

Another user feels that Brown dresses too mature for her age, “Yeah, she can dress a bit too old for he rage. This is a perfect example. I love you, loads, but please don’t go down THAT road.”

There was a similar incident earlier in the year when she was wearing a skin-tight outfit that some fans didn’t appreciate.

Likewise, this isn’t the first time Brown’s Instagram feed has been at the center of a controversy. Last month, Brown shared her skincare routine. This came off as quite confusing to her followers because she never actually used any of the products, but rather was “applying” nothing from any of the bottles she was claiming to use.

Brown eventually owned up to the mistake in another Instagram post.

“I’m still learning the best way to share my routines as I get to know this space better — I’m not an expert,” she wrote. “I thought doing a quick video replicating my personal process for that night was okay, but that’s not what was conveyed. I understand, I appreciate all of your feedback on this journey, please keep sharing your thoughts and I will too!”

All of this came after Brown announced the creation of her skincare line, Florence by Mills. The products she was using in the video were all from her own set.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Brown explained why she wanted to launch a vegan makeup line. She felt that the market was lacking in that department.

“I think there was a void in the market for young people and I think every young person deserves to have a good start to their skincare routine and beauty routine,” she said. “Lightweight makeup is very important. You don’t want to cover up your beauty. You want to add to it. I think that’s what we were missing.”