Eva Longoria’s Family Embraces Her Baby Bump: ‘Giving This Baby So Much Love!’

Former Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria recently revealed that she is pregnant with her first child, and a new photo she shared to Instagram proves that her child is already surrounded my a lot of family love.

In the photo, Longoria’s baby bump is prominently featured, and many of her family members have placed their hands on it.

For the caption, Longoria wrote, “New year, new adventures! I’m so grateful to my beautiful family for giving this new baby so much love already! #HappyNewYear #2018.”

Many of her fans commented on the photo, with one person saying, “Finally !!!! I never write comments but for this event wouahhh! Congratulations on this happy event Eva! You ‘re beautiful Woman. Happy New Year…”

Another follower commented, “Happy New Years[!] may 2018 bring u good health, happiness, joy , prosperity god bless u & ur family.”

Many of her fans shared congratulatory comments, but one fan hilariously called her out for an old snap that she apparently deleted before she was ready to announce her pregnancy.

“I remember of one snap. You was on the boat with your husband and you delete it lol because you was pregnant no one knows yet and you was sick aha when you delete it i said why did she do that..and now i understand lool congratulations. Pregnancy is the best moment of a human life,” the fan wrote.

Longoria revealed that she was pregnant last month. She is reportedly about four months along and due sometime in the late spring/early summer of 2018.