Erin Andrews Updates Fans on Relationship With Former 'DWTS' Co-Host Tom Bergeron

Plenty of time has passed since Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron were fired from Dancing With the Stars, much to the dismay of fans. Some fans are curious about the state of the pair's relationship is since accepting hosting duties for the dance competition, and their unceremonious exit. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Andrews shared that she and Bergeron still keep in touch, and she was actually supposed to catch up with him recently before a major sporting announcement derailed their plans.

Andrews explained that she was due to have lunch with Bergeron. But, when it was announced that Tom Brady would be joining her on FOX Sports as the lead NFL analyst when he retires, she had to change her plans at the last minute. The journalist explained, "I'm actually bummed out because the day I was supposed to go have lunch with Tom Bergeron, the Tom Brady announcement was made and I had to go to FOX." She continued, "Tom ruined my Tom lunch. And actually, Tom Bergeron is from New England, so, I was like, 'I never thought I would say this to you, but Tom Brady just ruined our lunch, so, from one Tom to another, I'll have to catch up with you soon.'" Andrews went on to say that she misses Bergeron "a lot" and that she hopes that they can have a make-up get-together soon, adding, "He's the best."

Both Andrews and Bergeron were fired from Dancing With the Stars in July 2020. At the time, Bergeron first broke the news that he wouldn't be coming back for another season of the program. On Twitter, he told fans while also making a joke about the situation, "Just informed [Dancing With The Stars] will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

While speaking with ET, Andrews shed some insight into how she first heard the news. She explained that she got a call from ABC while she was out golfing with her husband, Jarret Stoll. The sports analyst said that she "felt sorry for myself" at the time, adding, "I was like, 'Oh no, I'm a loser, this is really bad.' It was a super big bummer."