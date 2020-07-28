Erin Andrews Remembers Regis Philbin, Says Being Guest 'Live' Co-Host Was a 'Pinch-Me Moment'

✖

The entertainment industry lost a legend on Saturday, as longtime television host, Regis Philbin, died at the age of 88. Given how great his impact was on the entertainment industry, many well-known figures have spoken out in order to pay tribute to Philbin. Former Dancing With the Stars host Erin Andrews recently took to Instagram in order to remember the late TV personality, whom she worked alongside years prior.

Andrews posted a couple of photos from when she guest co-host Live With Regis and Kelly. In the snaps, Andrews can be seen sitting right by Philbin's side as they spoke about current events, mingled with the audience, and engaged in a fun segment with animals. "One of those pinch me moments," Andrews wrote about her time on the show. "Getting to fill in and cohost with Regis on LIVE in NYC. My face hurt from smiling the whole morning. RIP Reg." Philbin originally hosted the morning program, which premiered in the '80s, alongside Kathie Lee Gifford. When Gifford left the show, she was replaced by Kelly Ripa. Philbin hosted the program with Ripa until he retired in 2011.

Philbin's family confirmed on Saturday that he died. They subsequently gave a statement to PEOPLE in which they spoke fondly about the legacy that the late personality is leaving behind. "We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday," Philbin's family said. "His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."

Naturally, those who worked alongside him during the years, including Gifford and Ripa, paid tribute to Philbin on social media in light of his passing. On Instagram, Ripa posted a photo of herself with Philbin and Ryan Seacrest, who currently co-hosts Live with her, and wrote that they were deeply saddened to hear of the icon's passing. She captioned the post with, "We were beyond lucky to have him as a mentor in our careers and aspire everyday to fill his shoes on the show. We send our deepest love and condolences to his family and hope they can find some comfort in knowing he left the world a better place."