Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Reportedly Welcome Twins

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have welcomed two babies following a surprise pregnancy, TMZ reports.

The singer and tennis player welcomed twins on Saturday in Miami, according to a source in the area. They names the babies, one boy and one girl, Nicholas and Lucy.

The couple, who has been together since 2001, have always kept their relationship super private. In the 16 years they’ve been in a relationship, neither Iglesias or Kournikova have confirmed whether they are married, despite longstanding rumors and a massive diamond ring on her hand.

Kournikova has mentioned, however, that having kids was a higher priority for her than being married.

“I absolutely want to have children, whether I have my own or adopt,” she told Women’s Health in 2011. “I love taking care of people.”

“[Marriage] isn’t important to me,” the retired Russian tennis star continued. “I’m in a happy relationship — that’s all that matters… I believe in commitment. I believe in being open and trusting each other and respecting each other completely.”

Iglesias has also gushed over the possibility of Kournikova having children in the future.

“The only thing I can say is that, in my opinion, Anna, whether we are together or not, would be an ideal mother,” the musician told PEOPLE en Español in 2007.

“I think she’d be the perfect mother, and I say it regardless of whether I’d be with her or not,” Iglesias added.

The couple hasn’t been seen or photographer together in months, though that isn’t uncommon for the famous pair. With this in mind, it isn’t surprising that the couple would keep their pregnancy a secret, too.

