‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollet’s Family Breaks Their Silence Following Attack

Jussie Smollett’s family broke their silence after the brutal attack the Empire star suffered on a Chicago street early Tuesday morning.

In a statement first released by MSNBC’s Michael Del Moro, the family opened up about how the actor is doing after the brutal attack and presented a call to action for people to be kinder to others.

“In the early hours of Tuesday morning, our beloved son and brother, Jussie, was the victim of a violent and unprovoked attack,” the statement began.

“We want to be clear, this was a racial and homophobic hate crime. Just has told the police everything from the very beginning. His story has never changed, and we are hopeful they will find these men and bring them to justice,” they wrote, before thanking fans and other celebrities who have spoken out and sent messages of support to Jussie following the incident.

They continued: “We are so grateful that God saw him through this cowardly attack alive. Jussie is a warrior whose light cannot be dimmed.”

The family also noted that the tragic attack against the singer and actor is not uncommon in America, writing: “We want people to understand these targeted hate crimes are happening to our sisters, brothers and our gender non-conforming siblings, many who reside within the intersection of multiple identities, on a monthly, weekly, and sometimes even daily basis all across our country. Oftentimes ending fatally, these are inhumane acts of domestic terrorism and they should be treated as such.”

After expressing their warning that attacks like this will continue to happen until Americans start to hold each other accountable, the family went on to say that it starts with hateful words.

“Radical love is the only solution, but passivity will be our downfall,” they wrote. “We, as a family, will continue to work for love, equity and justice until it reigns supreme in our nation and all over the world.”

The statement comes a few hours after President Donald Trump commented on the brutal hate crime for the first time himself, with a quick comment for reporters.

“That, I can tell, is horrible. I’ve seen it. Last night. I think that’s horrible. It doesn’t get worse as fas I’m concerned,” he said Thursday morning.

Police recently released photos of two persons of interest in the case, who could provide information on the attack, which saw two masked individuals beat the actor in the early hours of Tuesday morning, tying rope around his neck and throwing bleach on his face. Jussie reportedly told police the suspects yelled racial and homophobic slurs at him during the attack, and referenced “Make America Great Again” as they ran away.

Despite the attack, Smollett will be performing a concert in Los Angeles Saturday as scheduled.