The Best Emmy Reactions From TV’s Biggest Night

The 2017 Emmy Awards were full of major moments Sunday night, from deserving wins to political skits and more.

Of course, with such moments, audience reactions inevitably follow, and it’s safe to say this year’s Emmy audience brought the facials, which were thankfully captured on camera.

If you watched the show or read any recaps, you likely saw Veep star Anna Chlumsky’s now-iconic reaction to Sean Spicer’s appearance on stage, with the actress showcasing her best shocked face as she spotted the former White House Press Secretary.

Click through the gallery for a few of the night’s best reactions.

