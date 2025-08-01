Emmy-Nominated Actress Ties the Knot in England

One of the best-known character actresses on TV this past decade is now officially married.

Madeline Brewer, known for her strong supporting roles in major series like Orange is the New Black, The Handmaid’s Tale, and You, married film producer Jack Thompson-Roylance on July 12 at North Cadbury Court.

According to an interview in Brides, their relationship didn’t start off with much of a bang. Brewer came across his profile on a dating app in 2022, and asked if he wanted to get together. His response? “Marry me.”

“I hated that! How cringe?” Brewer said. “How was I supposed to respond to a guy who just said marry me after I asked if he wanted to meet up for food?”

Still, she kept the conversation going. Unfortunately, she had to cancel on the first date twice due to her busy TV production schedule. Brewer is all over streaming TV, with roles in everything from Hemlock Grove to Black Mirror. On the third attempt at a meetup, she finally met her future husband.

“I met her outside the bar, and with the street lights behind her, she looked like an angel,” Thompson-Roylance said. “I said, ‘Hi Madeline,’ and she looked at me and went, ‘It’s Maddie.’ And I thought, ‘Oh, this is not off to a good start.’”

But, once again, she stuck around. The reason? He was “really cute,” she said. She intended to only stay for one drink, but that ‘one drink’ turned into a movie, popcorn, post-movie martinis, and a kiss.

“Plus, I traveled all that way and he was wearing this nice button-down shirt. He’s really charming and English, and was so suave,” she continued.

He ultimately proposed on January 3, 2024, and the two are now married.

“It’s been such a wonderful few months of my life, and I’m so grateful for it and so grateful for this wonderful girl,” Thompson-Roylance said.