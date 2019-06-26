Emma Stone Suffers Injury at Home Amid Filming for Disney’s ‘101 Dalmatians’ Spinoff

Emma Stone reportedly suffered a nasty injury at home at home while filming the upcoming 101 Dalmatians spin-off, Cruella.

Stone plays the sinister villain Cruella de Vil in Disney‘s new re-imagining of a beloved classic. However, the 30-year-old actress may need a break from filming, as sources tell Entertainment Tonight that she “hurt her shoulder after slipping on a floor at a home.” So far, there is no word on whose home she fell in, but her injuries is reportedly minimal for now.

Insiders said that Stone is wearing a sling on her injured arm while she recovers, but it is not expected to affect her work. The production is even moving forward, as Stone has not been called in for real filming yet.

“Production has not been halted as it has not started on her next project,” the source said. “They are still in pre-production and she’ll begin once healed.”

In the meantime, Stone has even continued making public appearances with her sling on. On Tuesday night, she was at a charity event in West Hollywood called Drag Queen Bingo, posing for pictures on Instagram. She did not try to hide the sling.

Stone was one of the first big names attached to Cruella, which is due out in December of 2020. The movie is being written by a team of screenswriters including Aline Brosh McKenna, Jez Butterworth, Dana Fox, Kelly Marcel and Steve Zissis. It is directed by I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie, with Andrew Gunn among the producers.

Last month, another major cast member was added as well: Emma Thompson. According to a report by Variety, she stars “opposite” Stone, perhaps implying that she may be a protagonist of some kind. The movie is meant to be an origin story for Cruella de Vil, the evil fur fashion enthusiast who becomes obsessed with kidnapping Dalmatians in the 1961 animated classic. This will be the latest in Disney’s spate of live action adaptations, sequels and spinoffs.

In this case, this is not the first live-action version of 101 Dalmatians on screen. The movie was adapted in 1996, and was so successful that there was a sequel titled 102 Dalmatians. In those iterations, Cruella de Vil was played by Glenn Close.

Unlike Stone, Thompson has been in Disney’s live-action adaptations before. In 2017 she played Mrs. Potts in the CGI rendition of Beauty and the Beast, with Emma Watson in the starring role as Belle. She also appeared in Saving Mr. Banks as Marry Poppins, giving her another tangential connection to Disney’s wide array of intellectual properties.



Cruella is due in theaters on Dec. 23, 2020.