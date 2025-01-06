Emma Stone Chops off Hair, Debuts Pixie Cut at Golden Globes

Emma Stone debuted a bold new look at the 2025 Golden Globes Sunday night. Stepping out at Los Angeles’ famed Beverly Hilton for the 82nd annual awards show, the Poor Things actress, 36, swapped her typical long locks for a new pixie cut.

Stone was photographed smiling and waving at fans as she walked the red carpet with her husband, Dave McCary. The actress donned a strapless red custom Louis Vuitton gown adorned with a bow accent around the waist for the evening. She accessorized the look with minimal makeup, earrings, and the pixie cut that caught all of the attention.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Stone’s longtime stylist and OLAPLEX Global Ambassador Tracey Cunningham, the actress’ pixie cut is inspired by Mia Farrow. Cunningham told Page Six, “she basically has no hair. It’s super short, and she’s going to have it cut again, so it’ll be even shorter.” Cunningham added that Stone’s color is an auburn that is a “smidge” darker than her usual.

This is far from the first time Stone has changed her hairstyle. She previously bleached her signature auburn locks to “mini milk” blonde tone. She has also rocked bangs and a tousled bob, and switched her hair color from auburn to platinum blonde, and even darker shades of brown.

Her most recent hair transformation comes after fans spent the past few months speculating that the star underwent a major chop amid filming for Yorgos Lanthimos’ movie Bugonia. The actress stars in the film, about two conspiracy-obsessed men who kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, alongside Jesse Plemons. After filming for Bugonia began over the summer, Stone in October was seen wearing a beanie completely covering her hair while walking in New York, leading fans to suspect she had cut her hair. Although she seemed to sport her signature long red hair at the New York Film Festival that same month, fans noted that Stone at one point appeared to be adjusting her hair, which some speculated was actually a wig, while she greeted Kieran Culkin’s wife, Jazz Charton.

Stone hasn’t publicly commented on her big hair changeup, but fans are certainly here for it. Reacting to her pixie cut debut Sunday night, one person wrote on PopCulture.com’s Instagram post, “the haircut is awesome!!” Somebody else added, “Simply stunning.”